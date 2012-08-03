* U.S. plans to deploy the aircraft to base on Okinawa
* But won't fly Osprey in Japan for now - Panetta
* Tilt-rotor plane faces opposition due to safety concerns
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 Japan's defense minister flew
from the Pentagon grounds Friday in a revolutionary hybrid
aircraft at the heart of a controversy that threatens to strain
strong defense ties between the United States and its Asian
ally.
The minister, Satoshi Morimoto, donned a white flight helmet
and goggles before taking the jump-seat, between the pilots, on
the flat-gray Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey troop transport.
The Pentagon is seeking to deploy the tilt-rotor aircraft -
which takes off like a helicopter but flies like a plane - as
early as next month to the southern Japanese island of Okinawa
despite strong public opposition, largely on safety grounds.
An initial shipment of 12 of the aircraft have arrived at
Iwakuni Air Station, the only U.S. Marine Corps station in the
main Japanese islands.
Activists are hoping to attract hundred of thousands to what
could be the island's largest-ever protest rally on Sunday.
The United States has agreed to refrain from flying the
Osprey in Japan "in the short term," Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta told a news conference with Morimoto at his side.
Morimoto's trip, to Marine Corps Base Quantico in northern
Virginia and back, would let the Japanese defense chief
experience first-hand the Osprey's "impressive capabilities,"
Panetta said.
The aircraft with the minister aboard headed low from the
Pentagon over the Potomac River, crossing not far from the
cherry tree plantings that originated in 1912 as a gift of
friendship to the people of the United States from the people of
Japan.
At Quantico, Morimoto watched a second Osprey land,
evaluating its operation and noise levels in patterns meant to
mimic their intended use at Futenma Marine Air Station on
Okinawa island, where the Pentagon plans to base the Ospreys to
replace aging CH-46 helicopters. The air base has long been a
focus of local resentment over noise, safety and crime.
Panetta said the Pentagon responded in "a deeply respectful,
collaborative and a constructive manner" when the Japanese
government voiced safety concerns about the MV-22 deployment.
RECENT CRASHES
The concerns have been heightened by two Osprey crashes this
year, one in Morocco in April that killed two Marines and
another in Florida in June that injured five servicemembers.
The Defense Department plans to present results of
investigations into these mishaps to the Japanese government
later this month "and the safety of flight operations will,
hopefully, be reconfirmed," Panetta said. For now, Japan is the
only place worldwide where the MV-22 has been grounded.
The Osprey's deployment to Okinawa, Panetta said, was a key
part of the realignment of U.S. forces in the Asia-Pacific as
troops return from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan launched
after the Sept. 11 attacks.
The aircraft is built by Bell Helicopter Textron and
Boeing Co and will let Marines fly faster and farther
from Okinawa to remote islands in Japan. Panetta said it was
important to Japan's defense.
Okinawa was occupied by the United States from 1945 to 1972.
It accounts for less than 1 percent of Japan's soil but hosts 65
percent of total U.S. forces in Japan.
Morimoto, speaking through an interpreter, told the Pentagon
news conference that the Japanese government would give "utmost
consideration to ensure the safety of the local population" in
weighing U.S. plans for the Osprey.
Japan and the United States are military allies under a
security treaty concluded in 1951 and revised in 1960. Under the
treaty, Japan grants the U.S. military base rights in return for
a pledge to protect Japan's security.
Panetta did not join the flight with his Japanese
counterpart, but has flown on the Osprey in Afghanistan and the
United States, including to New York and back.
A combined total of 30 people, including 26 Marines, were
killed in test flights or training accidents from 1991 through
2000 during the aircraft's development.
It has, however, been one of the safest rotorcraft in the
U.S. military since it went into service in 2007, according to
Richard Whittle, author of The Dream Machine: The Untold History
of the Notorious V-22 Osprey.
