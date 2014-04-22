UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, April 22 A senior Japanese trade negotiator said on Tuesday there had been no major progress on narrowing differences between Japan and the United States on the establishment of a Pacific trade block.
There were many issues that still need to be negotiated, Japan Deputy Chief Negotiator Hiroshi Oe told reporters.
Oe met U.S. Acting Deputy Trade Representative Wendy Cutler a day before U.S. President Barack Obama's scheduled arrival in Japan, where he will meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Obama's visit has put renewed emphasis on negotiations over the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a 12-nation trade bloc that would stretch from Asia to Latin America. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Robert Birsel)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources