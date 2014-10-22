TOKYO Oct 22 U.S. Under Secretary for
International Affairs Nathan Sheets will visit Japan this week
to discuss policies to boost global demand with senior
government officials, including the Bank of Japan governor, the
U.S. Treasury Department said.
The top U.S. official for international affairs will meet
with BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Tatsuo Yamazaki, Japan's
vice finance minister for international affairs, on Friday, the
Treasury Department announced in Washington on Tuesday.
During the four-day visit from Wednesday, Sheets will hold
discussions "about the U.S. and Japanese economies, regional and
global economic outlook, and policies to boost regional growth
and global demand," it said.
The meetings are closed to the media.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Perry)