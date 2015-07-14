(Adds comment from Bell executive, paragraphs 6-11)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, July 14 Japan has agreed to spend
$332.5 million to buy an initial five V-22 tiltrotor planes
built by Boeing Co and Bell Helicopter, finalizing the
first international sale of the "Osprey" aircraft, the Pentagon
announced on Tuesday.
It was the first tranche of 17 V-22s and 40 engines built by
Britain's Rolls Royce Holdings Plc that Japan plans to
buy in coming years for a total value of about $3 billion,
according to a May congressional notification by the Pentagon's
Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).
At the time, DSCA said the proposed sale will help Japan
modernize its transport fleet and enhance its ability to carry
out humanitarian and disaster relief missions, and support
amphibious operations.
Bell-Boeing, a strategic alliance between Textron Inc's
Bell Helicopter and Boeing, said the deal would give
Japan access to a game-changing technology, offering the ability
to get people and cargo to remote areas without an airstrip.
"The V-22 redefines what's operationally possible for a
country, and we're looking forward to delivering this capability
to Japan as we continue our enduring partnership there," said
Shelley Lavender, president of Boeing's military aircraft
division.
Mitch Snyder, executive vice president of Bell's military
business, said the Osprey offered "an unrivaled combination of
speed, range, and payload."
The United Arab Emirates and other countries are also
looking at possible orders of six to 12 V-22 aircraft, which
could add up to another 100 sales in coming years, industry
executives told Reuters at the Paris Airshow last month.
First fielded by the U.S. Marine Corps in 2007, the aircraft
has rapidly become one of the U.S. military's most popular and
sought after aircraft due to its long range and ability to carry
out missions quickly and participate in humanitarian missions.
Foreign sales have been slower to materialize than initially
expected, partly due to the relatively high price of the
aircraft compared with helicopters.
The U.S. Navy's decision to buy 44 V-22s to replace the
aging C-2A fixed wing aircraft that now ferry people and
supplies on board aircraft carriers will help extend production
of the planes from 2020 to 2025.
Last month, Bell Helicopter President John Garrison said it
was unclear if or when Israel would revisit plans to buy some
V-22s after the deal was put on hold for budget reasons.
