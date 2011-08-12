(Adds 2010 usage figures for Kansai Electric)

By Osamu Tsukimori

TOKYO, Aug 12 Several Japanese power companies, led by Tokyo Electric Power Co , burned more gas in April-June to offset a sharply lower nuclear run rate with many reactors halted indefinitely due to safety concerns after the crisis at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima plant.

The average nuclear plant utilisation at the nation's 10 nuclear plant operators fell to 42.8 percent in the three months from 65.0 percent a year earlier.

Kansai Electric Power Co , Japan's second-biggest utility, used 1.12 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the first quarter of 2011/12, up from its initial plan of 770,000 tonnes. It also used 400,000 kilolitres of oil, against an expected 170,000 kl.

The following table shows the 11 main power producers' fuel consumption results in April-June, the first quarter of their business years, versus figures for the same period in 2010, according to a Reuters survey of company sources. Power wholesaler J-Power's formal company name is Electric Power Development Co .

Crude and fuel oil volumes are in thousands of kilolitres, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal volumes are in thousands of tonnes.

Company name Period Fuel oil Crude Total oil LNG Coal LPG Hokkaido Electric 1Q 2011 n/a n/a 100 0 1,160 n/a Hokkaido Electric 1Q 2010 n/a n/a 100 0 720 n/a

Tohoku Electric 1Q 2011 n/a n/a 250 1,000 590 n/a

Tohoku Electric 1Q 2010 n/a n/a 90 520 1,180 n/a

Tokyo Electric 1Q 2011 506 252 758 5,289 219 86

Tokyo Electric 1Q 2010 412 279 691 4,380 693 9

Chubu Electric 1Q 2011 <10 170 <180 2,470 2,020 n/a

Chubu Electric 1Q 2010 <10 20 <30 1,860 2,860 n/a Hokuriku Electric 1Q 2011 n/a n/a 100 0 1,400 n/a Hokuriku Electric 1Q 2010 n/a n/a 30 0 1,000 n/a

Kansai Electric 1Q 2011 n/a n/a 400 1,120 980 n/a

Kansai Electric 1Q 2010 n/a n/a 300 1,170 830 n/a Chugoku Electric 1Q 2011 n/a n/a 480 350 960 n/a Chugoku Electric 1Q 2010 n/a n/a 360 430 1,400 n/a Shikoku Electric 1Q 2011 53 27 80 67 743 n/a Shikoku Electric 1Q 2010 14 4 18 72 482 n/a

Kyushu Electric 1Q 2011 32 159 191 776 1,208 n/a

Kyushu Electric 1Q 2010 12 22 34 653 1,091 n/a Okinawa Electric 1Q 2011 n/a n/a 118 0 465 n/a Okinawa Electric 1Q 2010 n/a n/a 101 0 451 n/a

J-Power 1Q 2011 0 0 0 0 4,280 0

J-Power 1Q 2010 0 0 0 0 4,050 0

(Additional reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)