TOKYO Nov 4 Forced into action by falling
customers due to market liberalization and a shrinking
population, Japan's utilities are ditching old long-term coal
and gas supply contracts in favour of more short-term,
opportunistic trading.
The move represents a sea change for the traditionally risk
averse utilities as they seek to cut costs, but will make life
harder for liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers who have relied
on long-term sales to underwrite costly new projects and
expansions.
It could also help Japan, the world's biggest LNG buyer and
the No.3 importer of thermal coal, meet its goal of becoming an
LNG trading hub, although it faces stiff competition from China
and Singapore.
Almost entirely without its own energy resources, power
companies in Japan, have long put security of supply over cost.
But a falling population - down 1 million since 2010 to 127
million - a new wave of competition and the rise of renewable
energy, have forced a re-think.
"Things are very uncertain and we have to deal with these
uncertainties by changing how we procure LNG, including the
flexibility to trade unused LNG in overseas markets," said Yuji
Kakimi, President of Jera Co, the world's biggest buyer of LNG
and one of Japan's largest buyers of thermal coal.
Barely recovered from higher costs in the wake of the
Fukushima nuclear crisis, utilities are grappling with a
regulatory shake-up that ended their monopoly powers and threw
open the $77 billion a year retail market to more than 350
firms.
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu
Electric Power, which formed Jera to buy their fuel in
2015, have lost 1.2 million customers since April, official
figures show, while Kansai Electric Power has lost over
380,000.
Jera said last month it plans to buy the coal trading unit
of French state-controlled utility EDF, more than
doubling its coal trading volume and potentially transforming it
into a global leader of coal and natural gas trading.
"We expect to benefit from economies of scale and stronger
bargaining power," Jera general manager Izumi Kai said, adding
that the company hopes to create an integrated coal, LNG and
electricity trading platform.
Shikoku Electric Power, which relies on coal for
half its power generation, has formed a joint venture in
Australia with trading house Noble Group to trade
thermal coal, and is set to buy coal from Russia and Colombia.
Tokyo Gas, Japan's biggest city gas supplier, is
looking at business tie-ups in Southeast Asia, and has already
started reselling some LNG at ports in Japan.
"Trading has been expanding and if our investments overseas
go well, we would think about selling to overseas markets to
help drive profits," said Shuichi Yoshida, a general manager of
accounting.
HUBS AND ARBITRATION
The biggest changes may come in LNG, typically priced in
Asia in reference to what's known as the Japanese Crude Cocktail
(JCC) price, which links contracts to oil prices.
"There is a secular trend away from JCC and towards hybrid
prices, which will include spot prices," said Jonathan Stern,
Distinguished Research Fellow, Natural Gas Research Programme at
the University of Oxford's Institute for Energy Studies.
If the gap between JCC and LNG spot prices widens
dramatically then trading would "rapidly accelerate," increasing
liquidity and potentially reducing prices for utilities, he
said.
The JCC price for LNG was $7.62/mmBtu in September, with
Asian spot LNG prices nearly 30 percent cheaper at around
$5.50/mmBtu.
The utilities want to rid themselves of fixed-volume LNG
supply contracts with time frames that can last a generation,
and are set to push hard during pre-set negotiating periods in
long-term contracts.
Jera plans to cut the amount of LNG it gets from long-term
contracts by 42 percent by 2030, while Japan's second-biggest
city gas supplier, Osaka Gas, has also said it may not
sign new long-term LNG contracts for the next several years.
Re-writing existing deals or setting up new structures will
likely result in a wave of arbitration and regulatory rulings,
as happened in Europe after electricity market liberalization
over the past two decades.
"With the need to renew LNG supply agreements into Japan and
an oversupplied global LNG market in the coming years, diversity
in LNG contract terms will increase," said Daniel Muthmann of
consultancy global gas partners in Essen, Germany.
"Japanese utilities have already started to inform
themselves quite extensively about European market
developments."
($1 = 102.9000 yen)
(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in TOKYO and Vera
Eckert in FRANKFURT; Editing by Henning Gloystein and Richard
Pullin)