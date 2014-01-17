UPDATE 1-India's Adani to finalise Australia coal investment plan by June
* Adani board to make final investment decision in May or June
TOKYO Jan 17 Japan's regional power monopolies consumed 15 percent more thermal coal in December than a year earlier to generate electricity while their nuclear plants remained offline after the 2011 Fukushima disaster, industry data showed on Friday.
The utilities burned 5.31 million tonnes of thermal coal last month compared with 4.63 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.
They generated 82.32 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in December, down 2.2 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Paul Tait)
* Adani board to make final investment decision in May or June
FRANKFURT, March 19 Germany has raised its alert level against against cyber attacks to "heightened readiness" ahead of parliamentary elections, saying government websites are already subjected to daily assault, newspaper Welt am Sonntag said.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 18 A candidate with plans to merge Alberta's splintered right-leaning factions has won the leadership of the province's Progressive Conservatives (PC), the party said on Saturday, heralding a political shift in Canada's oil heartland.