Aug 3 Japan's main power companies burned 19 percent more gas and more than doubled oil usage in the April-June quarter than a year earlier, increasing their costs as the world's third-biggest economy went without nuclear power for the first time since 1970.

Kansai Electric Power Co's two reactors went online in July, but the remaining 48 remained shut for tighter safety checks after last year's radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant.

The following table shows the 11 main power producers' actual fuel consumption for the three-month period compared to year-earlier figures, according to a Reuters survey. Power wholesaler J-Power's formal company name is Electric Power Development Co.

Crude and fuel oil volumes are in thousands of kilolitres, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal are in thousands of tonnes. One kilolitre is equal to about 6.2898 barrels. Year ago figures are in parentheses.

Company Crude Fuel Oil LNG Coal

oil oil total Hokkaido

- - 420 (100) 420 (100) - - 1,210 (1,160)

Tohoku**

290 (250) 1,060 (1,000) 580 (590)

Tokyo

672 (276) 1,615 (480) 2,287 (756) 5,415 (5,289) 660 (219)

Chubu*

624 (276) (10) 626 (286) 3,539 (2,774) 2,148 (2,158)

2 Hokuriku

30 (70) 70 (30) 100 (100) - - 1,400 (1,400) Kansai**

1,570 (390) 1,770 (1,110) 1,210 (970)

Chugoku

330 (158) 242 (317) 572 (475) 528 (345) 975 (961)

Shikoku

86 (27) 282 (53) 368 (80) 67 (67) 692 (743)

Kyushu

417.3 (159.1) 467.3 (31.8) 884.6 (190.9) 1,182.9 (776.2) 971.5 (1,208)

Okinawa

- - 98 (118) 98 (118) 1 - 452 (465)

J-Power

- - - - - - - - 3,990 (4,280)

total

7,215.6 (2,745.9) 13,562.9 (11,361.2) 14,288.5

(14,154) *Chubu Electric announces purchase, not usage, data. **Kansai Electric and Tohoku Electric do not provide a breakdown of crude and fuel oil. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by Miral Fahmy)