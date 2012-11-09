By Yuko Inoue and Risa Maeda TOKYO, Nov 9 Here are details of Japanese electricity utilities' fuel use, procurement plans, strategies and schedules for building new coal and liquefied natural gas power stations, according to a Reuters survey conducted during their most recent earnings announcements and interviews. Tepco said it planned to consume 9.51 million kilolitres of oil, 20.98 million tonnes of LNG and 6.2 million tonnes of coal in the 2013/14 year, but other companies declined to comment. Shikoku Electric declined to comment on the survey's questions on fuel use and procurement plans. Fuel-Use and Procurement by Type and Strategies (In million kilolitres for oil, million tonnes for LNG and coal) Utility 2012/13 fuel use plans Spot contracts Use of sub-bituminous coal Tepco Oil 11.09, LNG 23.95, Coal 3.17 LNG 25.9%*, no spot in coal Yes, plans more in 13/14 Kansai n.a. Yes for LNG No Chubu n.a. Coal 50% 10-15% of total, plans more Tohoku Oil 1.9, LNG 4.7, Coal 4.6 LNG 40%**, no spot in coal Yes, plans more Hokkaido n.a. n.a. No Kyushu Oil equivalent of 7.2*** Yes Yes since 04/05, plans more Hokuriku Fuel oil 0.6, Crude 0.4, Coal 6.7 n.a. n.a. Chugoku n.a. n.a. No, may consider Okinawa Fuel oil 0.4, LNG 0.1, Coal 1.81 Fuel oil 4.3%, no LNG/coal spot 60% of total J-Power Coal 21 Yes 20-30% of total * first half of 2012/13 ** 2011/12 *** purchase plan in second half of 2012/1 Japan Power Cos' Investment Plans for LNG-Fired Plants Company mega watts 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2021 2022 2028 Tepco 500 500 Tepco 150 150 Tepco 444 444 Tepco 498 498 Tepco 1,420 710 710 Kansai 2,919 2,919# Kansai 3,700 3,700* Shikoku 280 280# Okinawa 251 251 Chubu 1,190 1,190 Chubu 1,190 1,190 Chubu 2,316 2,316 Kyushu 480 480 Tohoku 490 490 Tohoku 490 490 Hokuriku 400 400 Hokkaido 500 500 Hokkaido 500 500 Hokkaido 500 500 Total capacity 18,218 1,941 2,282 2,919 1,960 3,516 400 500 500 3,700 500 *Planned after 2022 #upgrade of existing LNG-fired plant Japan power cos' investment plans for Coal-Fired plants Company mega watts 2013 2016 2019 2020 2021 After 2023 After 2025 After 2027 Tepco 600 600 Tepco 1,000 1,000 Kyushuu 1,000 1,000 Tepco* 600 600 Tepco* 1,000 1,000 Tepco* 1,000 1,000 Tohoku 600 600 Chugoku 400 400 J-power 600 600 J-power, Chugoku 170 170 Total capacity 6,970 1,600 170 600 1,600 1,000 1,000 600 400 *To contract out construction through auction. Coal is the most likely fuel source. (Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Clarence Fernandez)