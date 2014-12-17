UPDATE 2-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancellations for Tuesday)
TOKYO Dec 17 Tokyo Electric Power said it will not raise electricity rates in 2015 after it forecast on Wednesday another year of profits for the year ending March, 2015.
Tokyo Electric Power, commonly known as Tepco, is the operator of the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi plant in northeastern Japan. The company said it will cut 837 billion yen ($7.1 billion) in costs this fiscal year.
The utility now expects to log a net profit of 521 billion yen this fiscal year. ($1 = 117.33 yen) (Reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancellations for Tuesday)
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.
TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as financial stocks pushed higher with bond yields ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike and as some mining stocks gained from higher commodity prices.