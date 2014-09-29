* Number of confirmed deaths rises to 12, at least 36 feared
dead
* Sixty-three injured, whereabouts of eight still unknown
* Search called off mid-afternoon for fear of toxic gas near
summit
(Updates number of confirmed deaths)
By Elaine Lies
TOKYO, Sept 29 At least 36 people are feared to
have died after a Japanese volcano erupted without warning at
the weekend, raining ash and stones on hikers, but the search
for victims was abandoned on Monday because of fears of toxic
gases.
Rescuers at the peak of Mount Ontake, now an eerie moonscape
under a thick layer of grey ash, on Monday found five more
victims of Saturday's eruption at Japan's second-highest active
volcano but authorities did not immediately confirm them as
dead.
The eruption of the 3,067-metre (10,062-foot) peak, 200 km
(125 miles) west of Tokyo, took place as the hiking site was
packed with climbers, including children, admiring autumn
foliage under a brilliant blue sky.
Twelve people have been confirmed dead in Japan's first
fatal volcanic eruption since 1991, and 63 have been injured,
some with broken bones. Eight were missing, but officials said
some of them could possibly be among those who perished.
"It's my son, my second son. We've had absolutely no contact
at all," a grey-haired man told Japanese television, adding that
his 26-year-old son had gone to the mountain with his
girlfriend. "We're utterly exhausted."
More than 500 rescuers had been combing the summit,
ploughing through knee-deep ash and passing mountain lodges with
holes punched in their roofs by rocks shot out of the volcano.
Helicopters lifted laden stretchers one by one from the
summit on Monday, before rescue efforts were abandoned. As on
Sunday, the smell of sulphur strengthened at the peak, fanning
fears of toxic fumes and forcing rescuers off the mountain.
Japan is one of the world's most seismically active nations.
In 1991, 43 people died in a pyroclastic flow, a superheated
current of gas and rock, at Mount Unzen in the southwest.
Ontake, Japan's second-highest active volcano, last had a
minor eruption seven years ago. Its last major eruption, the
first on record, was in 1979.
Hikers said there was no warning of Saturday's eruption just
before noon and hundreds were trapped for hours before descent
became possible later in the day.
"I felt a hot wind blast against my back and crouched down
to the ground," a man told NTV. "I was sure I was going to die."
It was natural that Japan's Meteorological Agency, which
monitors volcanic activity, might reconsider its surveillance
system, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.
"However, I believe that, given current levels of knowledge,
they made the only judgment they could," he told a news
conference.
Suga also said the eruption would have no impact on the
restart of the Sendai nuclear plant in southwestern Japan, an
area of active volcanic sites. The plant was just cleared to
restart in early September.
Experts said it was hard to have predicted the eruption,
despite tremors in the area this month, since there were no
other changes in the mountain.
Also, the eruption appears to have resulted from a
steam-driven explosion of a kind that is especially hard to
forecast, said Toshitsugu Fujii, a volcano expert.
"They often occur quite suddenly and there is absolutely no
guarantee that the earthquakes earlier this month were
connected," he told a news conference on Sunday. "There is no
guarantee of total safety when you're dealing with nature."
