TOKYO May 29 Japan's top government spokesman
said on Friday there was no risk to human life after a volcano
erupted on the remote southern island of Kuchinoerabujima.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters the
government was making its utmost efforts to gather information
and secure the safety of island's roughly 140 residents.
The volcano erupted suddenly on Friday, blasting plumes of
black smoke high into the sky and prompting authorities to order
the evacuation of the island's residents.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Paul Tait)