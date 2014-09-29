(Recasts, adds comment)
TOKYO, Sept 29 Japan's government said the
sudden deadly eruption of a volcano in central Japan won't
derail its push to restart two reactors located near active
volcanoes, even though the public remains opposed to nuclear
power after the Fukushima crisis.
The government on Monday said the latest eruption in one of
the world's most volcanically active countries was hard to
predict, but critics were quick to note that the same was said
about the tsunami and earthquake that caused the Fukushima
nuclear disaster in 2011.
Thousands of people gathered in Kagoshima on the island of
Kyushu after the eruption of Mount Ontake, about 800 kilometres
(500 miles) away, to protest against plans to restart two
reactors at Kyushu Electric Power Co's nearby Sendai
nuclear plant, according to one of the organizers.
The Sendai plant is located about 50 kilometres from Mount
Sakurajima, an active volcano that erupts frequently. Five giant
calderas, crater-like depressions formed by past eruptions, are
also in the region, the closest one 40 km from the Sendai plant.
"No one knows when natural disasters, including earthquakes
and tsunamis will strike. The fact that they could not predict
the Mt. Ontake eruption highlights that," said Yoshitaka
Mukohara, a candidate in the 2012 elections for the governorship
of Kagoshima who helped organise Sunday's demonstration.
"There were plumes above Sakurajima yesterday and today. We
have no idea when something might happen," he said.
Japan lies on the "Ring of Fire" - a horseshoe-shaped band
of fault lines and volcanoes around the edges of the Pacific
Ocean - and is home to more than 100 active volcanoes.
Mount Ontake, located about 200 kilometres west of Tokyo,
erupted on Saturday, with 10 confirmed dead and more presumed to
have perished as hikers near the summit were caught by belching
ash and steam.
"This was a steam-driven (eruption) and it has been said it
was extremely difficult to predict," Chief Cabinet Secretary
Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.
Asked whether the eruption would require careful assessment
of the restart at Sendai, Suga said: "I don't think so."
Japan's nuclear regulator on Sept. 10 said the Sendai
nuclear power station met its new safety standards, the first
step to reopening an industry that was idled by the Fukushima
disaster.
The plant still needs to pass operational safety checks as
well as gain the approval of local authorities and may not
restart till next year.
Before giving its initial greenlight in July, the Nuclear
Regulation Authority (NRA) said the chance of a major volcanic
activity during the lifespan of the Sendai nuclear plant was
negligible.
Critics of the restarts, including some scientists consulted
by the NRA, said regulators are turning a blind eye to the kind
of unlikely but potentially devastating chain of events that led
to three meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi plant north of Tokyo
after an earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.
The NRA has also formed another panel of experts to look
further into mitigating the risk from volcanoes.
The issue of volcanoes was repeatedly raised by members of
the public during a consultation phase after the NRA's initial
assessment.
Most Japanese remain opposed to nuclear power more than
three years after the Fukushima disaster even though the
shutdown of the country's reactors has forced utilities to
import expensive fossil fuels, pushing electricity bills higher.
More than 10,000 people gathered in Tokyo last Tuesday to
protest the plans to restart the Sendai reactors, according to
local media.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Mari Saito; Writing by Aaron
Sheldrick; Editing by Tom Hogue)