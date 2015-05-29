(Corrects tense in paragraph six)
* Warning of possibly more eruptions
* All residents evacuated, one injured
* Airline diverts flights
By Elaine Lies
TOKYO, May 29 A volcano erupted on a remote
Japanese island on Friday, blasting black smoke thousands of
metres into the sky and forcing residents to flee by boat and an
airline to re-route flights.
A pyroclastic flow of super-heated gas and rock rolled down
the side of Mount Shindake, on the southern island of
Kuchinoerabujima, and into the ocean.
A 72-year-old man suffered minor burns to his face but there
were no reports of other injuries among the island's 137
residents.
"It sounded like dynamite had exploded, and the house
shook," one resident told TV Asahi.
Others described a smell of sulphur and clouds of smoke that
blacked out the sky. Ash blanketed lower slopes and fell like
snow on Yakushima, 12 km (7 miles) to the east.
Residents, many elderly and carrying boxes and bags,
fled by boat to the closest neighbouring island of Yakushima, an
hour away, where they disembarked shortly before sunset. Several
struggled to control excited dogs on leads.
"All I could bring were a few emergency goods. It was utter
chaos," one man told Fuji TV. "I'm really worried about things
back home."
Smoke shot more than 9,000 metres (29,000 feet) into the sky
and officials warned of more big eruptions and urged "extreme
caution".
All Nippon Airways said it would divert some flights as a
precaution but it did not cancel any. Japan Airlines said it did
not have any plans to change flights.
Kuchinoerabujima is about 130 km (70 miles) south of Japan's
southernmost main island of Kyushu, and 1,000 km (620 miles)
southwest of Tokyo.
It was not clear if the eruption would affect the restart of
Kyushu Electric Power's Sendai nuclear plant, which on Wednesday
cleared the last of the nuclear regulator's safety hurdles,
introduced after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant disaster
triggered by a March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami.
[ID: nL3N0YI1Q4]
The company said the volcano posed no risk to the Sendai
plant on Kyushu, and volcanologists agreed.
The island has seen several eruptions, including one in 1933
that killed eight people, but Mount Shindake was dormant for 34
years until last year.
Japan is one of the world's most seismically active
countries and there has been an upsurge in volcanic activity in
recent weeks, which volcanologists said may be linked to the big
2011 earthquake that set off a tsunami that killed nearly 20,000
people.
In 2014, 63 people were killed when Mount Ontake in central
Japan erupted while packed with hikers.
(Additional reporting by Tim Kelly, Osamu Tsukimori Kentaro
Hamada and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Perry, Robert
Birsel)