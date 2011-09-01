TOKYO, Sept 1 Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission in July established a team of 20 officials to scrutinize offshore funds over growing concerns of dubious trading ahead of public share offerings , an official from the watchdog told Reuters.

The group includes lawyers and former employees of foreign financial institutions who will monitor overseas fund activities in Tokyo, the official said on condition he wasn't identified .

When necessary, the team will interview overseas fund operators in conjunction with their local regulators, and may file criminal complaints if funds employ agents in Japan, the SESC official said.

The move comes amid growing pressure on Japan's financial regulator and market operators to clamp down on possible illegal activity following allegations of insider trading related to new share issues last year when heavy short-selling occurred prior to stock announcements. That led to accusations that information about the issues was being leaked to some overseas investors.

Shares typically fall sharply after the announcement of new share issue, diluting the value of existing shares. By short-selling prior to an issue investor can buy them back cheaply and pocket the difference.

Last year, new share issues, including one by Nippon Sheet Glass , sparked complaints after the shares were heavily sold prior to their announcements. No charges involving those share issues have yet been brought by authorities in Japan.

(Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata; Writing by Taiga Uranaka and Timothy Kelly; Editing by Nathan Layne and Joseph Radford)