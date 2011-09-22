* Warmer Sept temperature forecast in quake-hit northern area

TOKYO, Sept 22 Japan will see mostly average temperatures this winter, the country's official forecaster said on Thursday, easing power supply concerns for the coldest time of the year as prospects remain unclear about restarting nuclear reactors that have been idled for routine maintenance.

Northern Japan, including areas hit by the March earthquake and tsunami which forced nuclear power reactors in the region to shut, has a 40 percent chance of average to warmer temperatures during the December-February period, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its semiannual longer-term outlook report.

Eastern Japan, including the densely populated Tokyo area, and western Japan each have a 40 percent chance of average temperatures during those months.

An average winter could help to limit consumption of kerosene, sales of which typically peak around January, as well as demand for electricity.

The crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in March triggered a sharp drop in atomic power generation, as it eroded public trust in nuclear safety and led communities to reject the restart of reactors idled for maintenance.

The government's National Policy unit in July projected that the nine utilities that operate nuclear plants in Japan would see a 0.7 percent power shortfall this winter.

Japan's energy and trade minister said regional power firms would probably be able to supply enough power this winter, although more nuclear reactors are scheduled to shut for routine maintenance during the period, further shrinking the total nuclear power capacity in use and putting pressure to ramp up use of fossil fuels to generate power.

The forecaster also projected that the weather in October-December would be warmer than average in northern Japan and average to warmer-than-average in eastern, western and southern Japan.

The following figures express the percentage probability of temperatures in the coming months being below average, seasonally average, or above average.

The agency's forecasts from the previous month are in parentheses. Forecasts for December-February

BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE North 20 40 40 East 30 40 30 West 30 40 30 Okinawa, Amami Islands 40 40 20

Forecasts for Northern Japan

BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE Oct-Dec 20 30 50 Oct 20 (20) 30 (40) 50 (40) Nov 20 (30) 40 (30) 40 (40) Dec 20 40 40

Forecast for Eastern Japan

BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE Oct-Dec 20 40 40 Oct 20 (20) 30 (40) 50 (40) Nov 20 (20) 40 (40) 40 (40) Dec 30 40 30

Forecast for Western Japan

BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE Oct-Dec 20 40 40 Oct 20 (20) 40 (40) 40 (40) Nov 20 (30) 40 (30) 40 (40) Dec 30 40 30

Forecast for Okinawa, Amami Islands

BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE Oct-Dec 20 40 40 Oct 20 (20) 40 (40) 40 (40) Nov 20 (20) 40 (40) 40 (40) Dec 30 40 30 (Reporting by Chikako Mogi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)