TOKYO, Sept 22 Japan will see mostly average
temperatures this winter, the country's official forecaster said
on Thursday, easing power supply concerns for the coldest time
of the year as prospects remain unclear about restarting nuclear
reactors that have been idled for routine maintenance.
Northern Japan, including areas hit by the March earthquake
and tsunami which forced nuclear power reactors in the region to
shut, has a 40 percent chance of average to warmer temperatures
during the December-February period, the Japan Meteorological
Agency said in its semiannual longer-term outlook report.
Eastern Japan, including the densely populated Tokyo
area, and western Japan each have a 40 percent chance of average
temperatures during those months.
An average winter could help to limit consumption of
kerosene, sales of which typically peak around January, as well
as demand for electricity.
The crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in March
triggered a sharp drop in atomic power generation, as it eroded
public trust in nuclear safety and led communities to reject the
restart of reactors idled for maintenance.
The government's National Policy unit in July projected that
the nine utilities that operate nuclear plants in Japan would
see a 0.7 percent power shortfall this winter.
Japan's energy and trade minister said regional power firms
would probably be able to supply enough power this winter,
although more nuclear reactors are scheduled to shut for routine
maintenance during the period, further shrinking the total
nuclear power capacity in use and putting pressure to ramp up
use of fossil fuels to generate power.
The forecaster also projected that the weather in
October-December would be warmer than average in northern Japan
and average to warmer-than-average in eastern, western and
southern Japan.
The following figures express the percentage probability of
temperatures in the coming months being below average,
seasonally average, or above average.
The agency's forecasts from the previous month are in
parentheses.
Forecasts for December-February
BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE
North 20 40 40
East 30 40 30
West 30 40 30
Okinawa, Amami Islands 40 40 20
Forecasts for Northern Japan
BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE
Oct-Dec 20 30 50
Oct 20 (20) 30 (40) 50 (40)
Nov 20 (30) 40 (30) 40 (40)
Dec 20 40 40
Forecast for Eastern Japan
BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE
Oct-Dec 20 40 40
Oct 20 (20) 30 (40) 50 (40)
Nov 20 (20) 40 (40) 40 (40)
Dec 30 40 30
Forecast for Western Japan
BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE
Oct-Dec 20 40 40
Oct 20 (20) 40 (40) 40 (40)
Nov 20 (30) 40 (30) 40 (40)
Dec 30 40 30
Forecast for Okinawa, Amami Islands
BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE
Oct-Dec 20 40 40
Oct 20 (20) 40 (40) 40 (40)
Nov 20 (20) 40 (40) 40 (40)
Dec 30 40 30
(Reporting by Chikako Mogi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)