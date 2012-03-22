* Utilities to struggle to meet demand

* Power demand in focus as nuclear plants offline

* Western Japan hosts 3 of 4 most nuclear-reliant utilities (Adds details, table)

TOKYO, March 22 Japan may see mostly average to warmer-than-average weather over the next three months, the country's official forecaster said on Thursday, pushing up electricity demand at a time when the country's utilities are struggling to fill in supply gaps.

Power demand has been in focus since last year's devastating earthquake and tsunami that destroyed Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, prompting the government to reassess atomic safety regulations and keeping almost all reactors offline.

Japan's utilities are concerned that any increase in the usage of air-conditioning could stretch power supplies, with all but two nuclear reactors offline.

Some utilities are preparing for unusually high temperatures like in the summer of 2010. The country's nine major regional utilities saw the highest daily peak-hour demand of a total 154,171 megawatts in June 2010, which is 2 percent higher than 150,574 megawatts in 2011, according to industry data.

Over the next three months, western Japan will have a 40 percent chance of above-average temperatures and a 40 percent likelihood of average temperatures, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its forecast.

Western Japan hosts three out of the four regional utilities which relied for more than a third of their electricity demand on nuclear plants before Japan was hit last year by the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986.

Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated Tokyo area, will also have a 40 percent chance each of average temperatures and higher-than-average temperatures over the same period.

Dozens of reactors have entered regular maintenance since the earthquake and tsunami, with idled ones unable to restart until they meet new safety checks and receive clearance from the central and local governments.

All reactors in the west are already offline. Tokyo Electric's No.6 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant is due to shut on Monday, while the last online reactor, the No.3 unit at Hokkaido Electric Power Co's Tomari plant in northern Japan, is expected to be shut by early May.

The following table gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average or above average (previous forecasts in parentheses):

Forecasts for Northern Japan

BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE Apr-Jun 20 40 40 Apr 30 (20) 40 (40) 30 (40) May 20 (20) 40 (40) 40 (40) Jun 20 40 40

Forecast for Eastern Japan

BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE Apr-Jun 20 40 40 Apr 30 (30) 40 (40) 30 (30) May 20 (20) 40 (40) 40 (40) Jun 20 40 40

Forecast for Western Japan

BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE Apr-Jun 20 40 40 Apr 30 (30) 40 (40) 30 (30) May 20 (30) 40 (40) 40 (30) Jun 20 40 40

Forecast for Okinawa, Amami Islands

BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE Apr-Jun 30 40 30 Apr 30 (40) 40 (40) 30 (20) May 30 (30) 40 (40) 30 (30) Jun 30 30 40 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Himani Sarkar)