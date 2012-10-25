* Oil refiners have piled up kerosene stocks ahead of winter * Last winter's kerosene demand 60 pct higher than 2011 overall * Most nuclear reactors remain shut after Fukushima * Japan managed to avoid power shortage in summer despite heatwave (Adds details in paragraphs 1, 2, 3) By Risa Maeda TOKYO, Oct 25 Japan will see mostly normal to above-average temperatures from November to January, the government weather forecaster said on Thursday, implying demand for electricity and kerosene for heating this winter may be restrained. Kerosene demand is also likely to be less than what it was in the previous winter, which the Japan Meteorological Agency said was the coldest to hit the northern region in the past decade. Japanese oil refiners, however, have piled up inventories of kerosene to levels last seen in December last year, according to the latest weekly data by the oil industry. Kerosene sales averaged 554,000 barrels per day (bpd) during the November-January period a year earlier, a level that was 66 p ercent higher than average sales for the whole of 2011, official data shows. Houses and companies in Japan mostly use kerosene heaters and gas or electricity heating systems in winter, while some buildings and factories use A-fuel oil. Power supplies may be stretched this winter on the northernmost main island of Hokkaido, where the agency says there is a 40-percent chance that temperatures will be above average between November and January, compared with a 30-percent chance each for average or below-average temperatures. Hokkaido typically has the heaviest snowfall of any region in Japan and temperatures can fall as low as below minus 40 degrees Celsius (minus 40 Fahrenheit). Hokkaido Electric Power Co has said it expects power supplies to barely outstrip projected peak winter demand. A government panel will soon issue recommendations on dealing with possible power shortages this winter, which may include a numerical power saving target for users in Hokkaido. Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated Tokyo area, has a 40 percent chance of both average and higher-than-average temperatures between November and January, the weather agency said in its monthly forecast. Japan managed to avoid a power shortage this summer, in spite of a prolonged heat wave, thanks to power-saving efforts while most of its nuclear reactors remain shut after the radiation crisis sparked by last year's earthquake and tsunami. Only two of Japan's 50 commercial reactors are operating and no more are likely to resume until next summer at the earliest as they go through safety checks following the meltdowns at Fukushima. The following table gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average or above average (previous forecasts in parentheses). Okinawa, Amami refers to the islands of southwestern Japan. North Japan Below Ave Above Nov-Jan 30 30 40 Nov 20(40) 30(40) 50(20) Dec 30(30) 40(40) 30(30) Jan 30 40 30 East Japan Below Ave Above Nov-Jan 20 40 40 Nov 20(40) 40(30) 40(30) Dec 30(30) 30(30) 40(40) Jan 30 40 30 West Japan Below Ave Above Nov-Jan 20 40 40 Nov 30(30) 30(40) 40(30) Dec 20(20) 40(40) 40(40) Jan 30 40 30 Okinawa, Amami Below Ave Above Nov-Jan 30 30 40 Nov 40(20) 30(40) 30(40) Dec 20(20) 40(40) 40(40) Jan 30 30 40 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Miral Fahmy)