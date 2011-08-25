* Less heat expected in Sept in eastern, western Japan

* Hotter weather seen in northern Japan in September (Adds details, table)

TOKYO, Aug 25 Japan will see mostly average to warmer weather from September to November, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Thursday.

Eastern Japan, including the densely populated Tokyo area, western Japan and northern Japan will have a 40 percent chance each of average and higher-than-average temperatures for the period, the agency said in its monthly three-month forecast.

The agency downgraded the chances of hotter weather in September in eastern and western Japan to 40 percent from 50 percent last month, which could help relieve the burden on the power grid at a time of a near record low in nuclear plant utilisation after the March disaster in Fukushima.

But the agency upgraded the chance of hotter weather in northern Japan next month.

Japanese utilities including the disaster-hit Tohoku Electric Power Co and Kansai Electric Power Co have so far managed to avoid blackouts despite a near-record low nuclear plant utilisation rate after the atomic disaster in Fukushima following a March quake and tsunami.

The following figures show the percentage probability of temperatures in the coming months being below average, average or above average (previous forecasts in parentheses):

Forecasts for Northern Japan

BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE Sep-Nov 20 40 40 Sep 20 (20) 30 (40) 50 (40) Oct 20 (20) 40 (40) 40 (40) Nov 30 30 40

Forecast for Eastern Japan

BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE Sep-Nov 20 40 40 Sep 20 (20) 40 (30) 40 (50) Oct 20 (20) 40 (40) 40 (40) Nov 30 30 40

Forecast for Western Japan

BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE Sep-Nov 20 40 40 Sep 20 (20) 40 (30) 40 (50) Oct 20 (20) 40 (40) 40 (40) Nov 30 30 40

Forecast for Okinawa, Amami Islands

BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE Sep-Nov 20 30 50 Sep 20 (20) 40 (40) 40 (40) Oct 20 (20) 40 (40) 40 (40) Nov 20 40 40 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)