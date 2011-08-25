* Less heat expected in Sept in eastern, western Japan
* Hotter weather seen in northern Japan in September
TOKYO, Aug 25 Japan will see mostly average to
warmer weather from September to November, the Japan
Meteorological Agency said on Thursday.
Eastern Japan, including the densely populated Tokyo
area, western Japan and northern Japan will have a 40 percent
chance each of average and higher-than-average temperatures for
the period, the agency said in its monthly three-month forecast.
The agency downgraded the chances of hotter weather in
September in eastern and western Japan to 40 percent from 50
percent last month, which could help relieve the burden on the
power grid at a time of a near record low in nuclear plant
utilisation after the March disaster in Fukushima.
But the agency upgraded the chance of hotter weather in
northern Japan next month.
Japanese utilities including the disaster-hit Tohoku
Electric Power Co and Kansai Electric Power Co
have so far managed to avoid blackouts despite a near-record low
nuclear plant utilisation rate after the atomic disaster in
Fukushima following a March quake and tsunami.
The following figures show the percentage probability of
temperatures in the coming months being below average, average
or above average (previous forecasts in parentheses):
Forecasts for Northern Japan
BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE
Sep-Nov 20 40 40
Sep 20 (20) 30 (40) 50 (40)
Oct 20 (20) 40 (40) 40 (40)
Nov 30 30 40
Forecast for Eastern Japan
BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE
Sep-Nov 20 40 40
Sep 20 (20) 40 (30) 40 (50)
Oct 20 (20) 40 (40) 40 (40)
Nov 30 30 40
Forecast for Western Japan
BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE
Sep-Nov 20 40 40
Sep 20 (20) 40 (30) 40 (50)
Oct 20 (20) 40 (40) 40 (40)
Nov 30 30 40
Forecast for Okinawa, Amami Islands
BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE
Sep-Nov 20 30 50
Sep 20 (20) 40 (40) 40 (40)
Oct 20 (20) 40 (40) 40 (40)
Nov 20 40 40
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)