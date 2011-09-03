TOKYO, Sept 3 Two people were killed and dozens injured as a strong tropical storm landed in western Japan on Saturday with heavy rains causing floods that damaged homes and disrupted traffic.

Tropical storm Talas hit the island of Shikoku in western Japan at around 0100 GMT and was moving north at a slow pace, Japan's Meteorological Agency said.

TV footage showed homes being flooded and large waves pounding harbours. Domestic media reported that five people were missing with about 40 injured in addition to the two killed.

The Meteorological Agency expects the storm to finish passing through Japan early on Sunday and continue heading north into the Sea of Japan.

Tokyo experienced heavy winds but only sporadic rainfall.

