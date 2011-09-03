GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares probe 18-month highs, cheered by Trump's tax cut talk
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
TOKYO, Sept 3 Two people were killed and dozens injured as a strong tropical storm landed in western Japan on Saturday with heavy rains causing floods that damaged homes and disrupted traffic.
Tropical storm Talas hit the island of Shikoku in western Japan at around 0100 GMT and was moving north at a slow pace, Japan's Meteorological Agency said.
TV footage showed homes being flooded and large waves pounding harbours. Domestic media reported that five people were missing with about 40 injured in addition to the two killed.
The Meteorological Agency expects the storm to finish passing through Japan early on Sunday and continue heading north into the Sea of Japan.
Tokyo experienced heavy winds but only sporadic rainfall.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Ed Lane)
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
SEOUL, Feb 10 State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) , the world's second-largest single buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is interested in Iranian and U.S. natural gas as LNG imports from the two countries are seen possible without destination restrictions, its chief executive said on Friday.
Gadchiroli, INDIA, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - T ribal groups in India's Maharashtra state gather at an ancient shrine before harvest each year to give thanks and celebrate their sacred land by singing, dancing and feasting.