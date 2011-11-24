* Mostly average to milder weather nationwide in Dec

* Jan-Feb forecast worry for power supply in west (Adds details, table)

TOKYO, Nov 24 Japan will see mostly colder to average weather from December to February, raising concerns that utilities, particularly in the west of the country, could find it harder to meet power demand following the Fukushima crisis.

Western Japan and the southernmost Okinawa islands have a 40 percent chance of lower-than-average temperatures, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its three-month forecast on Thursday, though it said there is also a 40 percent chance they will have average weather during the period.

Nuclear safety fears have prevented any reactors shut for routine maintenance from being restarted since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami wrecked cooling systems at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant, triggering meltdowns and a radiation crisis.

Five more reactors are set to enter regular maintenance by the year-end, which would leave just 11 percent of the country's total nuclear power capacity in use by then.

Japan's government has called on customers of two western utilities that are highly reliant on nuclear power -- Kansai Electric Power Co and Kyushu Electric Power Co -- to voluntarily meet numerical targets for curbing winter power use during peak hours.

In December, Japan nationwide will see mostly average to milder weather, the weather agency said.

But in January, the western and southernmost island regions will have a higher chance of colder-than-normal weather than other regions. In February, the western, southern and eastern regions will see mostly colder to average weather but northern Japan, the main market for heating fuel, will see average weather, the agency said.

The following figures show the percentage probability of temperatures in the coming months being below average, average or above average (previous forecasts in parentheses):

Forecasts for Northern Japan

BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE Dec-Feb 20 40 40 Dec 20 (20) 40 (40) 40 (40) Jan 20 (30) 40 (40) 40 (30) Feb 30 40 30

Forecast for Eastern Japan

BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE Dec-Feb 30 40 30 Dec 20 (30) 40 (40) 40 (30) Jan 30 (40) 40 (40) 30 (20) Feb 40 40 20

Forecast for Western Japan

BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE Dec-Feb 40 40 20 Dec 20 (30) 40 (40) 40 (30) Jan 40 (40) 40 (40) 20 (20) Feb 40 40 20

Forecast for Okinawa, Amami Islands

BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE Dec-Feb 40 40 20 Dec 20 (30) 40 (40) 40 (30) Jan 40 (40) 40 (40) 20 (20) Feb 40 40 20