TOKYO Feb 23 Japan's weather from March to May could be warmer than is typical for the time of year, the country's official forecaster said, a relief to utilities struggling to meet demand amid a lack of nuclear power after the Fukushima radiation crisis.

Power demand has been in focus since last year's earthquake and tsunami destroyed Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, prompting the central government to reassess atomic safety regulations and keeping many reactors offline.

Since then no reactors shut for regular maintenance have restarted as they need to pass newly imposed stress tests and receive clearance from both the central and local governments.

Without such approval, all Japan's reactors could be shut by the end of April. There are currently only two reactors online out of a total 54 units, which before the March disaster supplied about a third of the country's electricity.

Over the three-month period, western and eastern Japan both have a 40 percent chance of above-average temperatures and a 40 percent likelihood of average temperatures, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its monthly forecast on Thursday.

Western utilities Kansai Electric Power Co and Kyushu Electric Power Co are asking users to voluntarily cut peak-hour power usage until March to avoid unexpected blackouts as their reactors are now all offline.

Northern Japan, the main market for heating fuel, has a 50 percent chance of above-average temperatures and a 30 percent chance of average temperatures during the March-May period, the agency said.

The following table shows the percentage probability of temperatures in the coming months being below average, average or above average (previous forecasts in parentheses):

Forecasts for Northern Japan

BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE Mar-May 20 30 50 Mar 20 (40) 40 (40) 40 (20) Apr 20 (30) 40 (40) 40 (30) May 20 40 40

Forecast for Eastern Japan

BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE Mar-May 20 40 40 Mar 20 (30) 40 (40) 40 (30) Apr 30 (30) 40 (40) 30 (30) May 20 40 40

Forecast for Western Japan

BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE Mar-May 20 40 40 Mar 20 (40) 40 (40) 40 (20) Apr 30 (40) 40 (40) 30 (20) May 30 40 30

Forecast for Okinawa, Amami Islands

BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE Mar-May 40 40 20 Mar 30 (40) 40 (40) 30 (20) Apr 40 (40) 40 (40) 20 (20) May 30 40 30 (Reporting by Risa Maeda)