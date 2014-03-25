TOKYO, March 25 Japan is likely to see mostly average weather from April to June, the official forecaster said on Tuesday, lowering the risk of a potential spike in demand for electricity from customers cranking up their air conditioning. But Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated Tokyo area, will have a 40 percent chance of higher-than-average temperatures for the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its monthly three-month forecast. Japan is currently nuclear free for just the third time in more than four decades, following the reactor meltdowns and radiation leaks at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi facility, requiring the country to rely heavily on fossil fuel-fired power plants. The weather bureau also reiterated a forecast made earlier this month that the possibility of an El Nino weather pattern emerging this summer was greater than 50 percent. El Nino - a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific - affects wind patterns and can trigger both floods and drought in different parts of the globe, hitting production of key foods such as rice, wheat and sugar. The table below gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average or above average, with Okinawa and Amami referring to those islands in southwestern Japan. North Japan Below Ave. Above April-June 30 40 30 April 20 40 40 May 30 40 30 June 40 30 30 East Japan Below Ave. Above April-June 30 30 40 April 20 40 40 May 30 40 30 June 30 40 30 West Japan Below Ave. Above April-June 30 30 40 April 20 40 40 May 30 40 30 June 30 40 30 Okinawa, Amami Below Ave. Above April-June 30 40 30 April 30 40 30 May 30 40 30 June 30 40 30 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Joseph Radford)