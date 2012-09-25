TOKYO, Sept 25 Japan will see mostly milder to
normal weather this winter, potentially decreasing demand for
electricity and kerosene for heating, official forecaster the
Japan Meteorological Agency said on Tuesday.
Japan managed to avoid a power shortage this summer despite
a prolonged heat wave extending to this month, thanks to
power-saving efforts at a time when most nuclear reactors remain
shut following last year's earthquake and tsunami. The disaster
wrecked the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant 240 km (150 miles)
north of Tokyo, triggering radiation leaks that caused
widespread contamination.
Power supplies could be stretched this winter in the
northern prefecture of Hokkaido, where the cold could be more
severe than usual. Hokkaido Electric Power Co has said
it expects power supply to barely outstrip projected peak winter
demand as none of its three reactors is operating amid public
anxiety about nuclear safety.
Only two of Japan's 50 commercial reactors are currently
operating, and no more are likely to resume until next summer at
the earliest.
Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated Tokyo
area, h as a 40 percent chance each of higher-than-average and
average t emperatures between December and February, the weather
agency said in its first winter forecast.
The following table gives the temperature forecast for
coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average
or above average (previous forecasts in parentheses). Okinawa,
Amami refers to those islands in southwestern Japan.
North Japan Below Ave. Above
Dec-Feb 30 40 30
Oct-Dec 40 30 30
Oct 30(40) 40(30) 30(30)
Nov 40(30) 40(40) 20(30)
Dec 30 40 30
East Japan Below Ave. Above
Dec-Feb 20 40 40
Oct-Dec 30 40 30
Oct 30(40) 30(30) 40(30)
Nov 40(30) 30(30) 30(40)
Dec 30 30 40
West Japan Below Ave. Above
Dec-Feb 20 40 40
Oct-Dec 30 30 40
Oct 30(40) 30(30) 40(30)
Nov 30(20) 40(40) 30(40)
Dec 20 40 40
Okinawa, Amami Below Ave. Above
Dec-Feb 20 40 40
Oct-Dec 20 40 40
Oct 30(30) 30(40) 40(30)
Nov 20(20) 40(40) 40(40)
Dec 20 40 40
