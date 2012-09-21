TOKYO, Sept 21 Japan's farm ministry said on Friday it plans to buy 1.21 million tonnes of foreign wheat for use in animal feed this financial year, up from its March plan of 764,000 tonnes, highlighting a jump in demand after corn become more expensive.

The ministry, however, kept unchanged its plan to purchase 1.288 million tonnes of foreign barley for animal feed use in the year to March 2013. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)