TOKYO, Jan 9 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 36,450 tonnes of feed wheat and 38,580 tonnes of feed barley in a tender under the simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) system which closed on Wednesday. The ministry said it seeks to buy 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley. Under the SBS system, end-users can negotiate the origin, price and quantity of grain with trading companies prior to jointly submitting bids to the government. In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest importer of wheat, the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most important grain after rice to maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. Details are as follows (in tonnes and yen per tonne): QUANTITY AVE PRICE Feed wheat 36,450 n.a. Feed barley 38,580 n.a. Shipments: Loading by Feb. 8 or arrival by Mar. 8. Source: The Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by Jason Neely)