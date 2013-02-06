TOKYO Feb 6 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement it received no bid for imports of feed wheat or feed barley in a tender under the simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) system that closed on Wednesday.

It was the second such week in a row. The ministry had sought to buy 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)