TOKYO Aug 1 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture said it would import 1,000 tonnes of feed-quality wheat, but no barley for livestock use, via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday.

The ministry had sought 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually conducted weekly. It is seeking the same amounts for each grain in a similar tender that will be conducted next Wednesday.

Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.

The tender was issued before Japan's farm minister said that the country was lifting the ban on soft white wheat used for cattle from Aug. 7, after halting imports of the grade, along with western white, following the discovery of an unapproved genetically modified crop.

Details of the results are below, with the quantity in tonnes and the average price in yen per tonne:

QUANTITY AVG IMPORT PRICE AVG SELL PRICE

Feed wheat 1,000 n/a n/a

