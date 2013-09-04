TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture said it would import 59,350 tonnes of feed-quality wheat, and 3,000 tonnes of barley for livestock use, via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday.

The ministry had sought 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually conducted weekly. It is seeking the same amounts for each grain in a similar tender that will be held on Sept 11.

Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for feed grain.

Details of the results are below, with the quantity in tonnes and the average price in yen per tonne:

QUANTITY AVG IMPORT PRICE AVG SELL PRICE

Feed wheat 59,350 n/a n/a

Feed barley 3,000 n/a n/a

*Shipments: Loading by Dec 31, 2013 or arrival by Feb 28, 2014 (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)