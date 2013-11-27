UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Nov 28 Japan's agriculture ministry said it received no bids for the import of wheat for livestock feed use and feed-quality barley in a tender that closed late on Wednesday.
The bureau had sought as much as 120,000 tonnes of feed-quality wheat, and 200,000 tonnes of barley for livestock use, via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that is usually conducted weekly.
It is seeking the same amounts for each grain in a similar tender that will be held on Dec 4.
Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources