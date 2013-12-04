TOKYO Dec 5 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture said it received no bids for the import of wheat for livestock feed use and feed-quality barley in a tender that closed late on Wednesday.

The ministry had sought 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually conducted weekly. It is seeking the same amounts for each grain in a similar tender that will be held on Dec. 11.

Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)