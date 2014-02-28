UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
TOKYO Feb 28 Japan will raise the price of imported wheat to domestic millers from April by an average of 2.3 percent from the previous six-month period after higher import costs of Canadian wheat and a sales tax rise, a farm ministry official said on Friday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, buys the majority of its milling grain through import tenders for five types of feed quality wheat and sells to domestic millers at prices set twice a year.
The farm ministry's wheat selling price for the April-September period will average 58,590 yen ($570) per tonne, compared with 57,260 yen in the six months to March 31.
The price for Japanese millers like Nisshin Seifun Group , Nippon Floor Mills and Showa Sangyo, will also be 6.5 percent higher than an average price of 54,990 yen paid in the April-September period of 2013.
The cost increase will have minimal affect on consumer prices, a ministry estimate showed, since the raw material makes up only a minor share of the total cost of manufacturing products like flour, bread and noodles. ($1 = 102.0850 Japanese yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Michael Perry)
