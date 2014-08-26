TOKYO Aug 26 Japan will trim the price of imported wheat to domestic millers from October by an average of 0.4 percent from the previous six-month period after international prices for the grain fell amid rising global wheat stockpiles, the farm ministry said.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, buys the majority of its milling grain through import tenders for five types of feed quality wheat from Australia, Canada and the United States and sells it to Japanese millers at prices set twice a year.

The farm ministry's wheat selling price for the October-March period will average 58,330 yen ($562) per tonne, compared with 58,590 yen in the six months to Sept. 30, the ministry said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

But the price for domestic millers like Nisshin Seifun Group , Nippon Floor Mills and Showa Sangyo, will be 1.9 percent higher than an average price of 57,260 yen paid in the period between October 2013 and March 2014.

(1 US dollar = 103.8300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)