July 30 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture is seeking to buy 178,212 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia via a regular tender closing on Aug. 1, U.S. trade sources said on Tuesday.

The tender included U.S. western white wheat for the first time since the U.S. Agriculture Department confirmed in late May that an unapproved strain of genetically modified wheat was found growing in Oregon.

That finding prompted Japan and several other U.S. wheat importers to halt white wheat purchases.

Japan was seeking more than three times its normal weekly volume of U.S. white wheat this week after shunning the variety for about two months.

Details of the tender are as follows:

COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY

U.S. Western White 35,680 tonnes

Western White 23,635 tonnes

Western White 30,264 tonnes

Dark Northern Spring 31,721 tonnes

(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

Canada Western Red Spring 23,282 tonnes

(protein minimum 12.5 pct)

Australia Standard White 33,630 tonnes

(West Australia)

* Shipment Requirements: Arrival by Oct. 31 for the U.S. White Wheat. Loading between Sept. 21 and Oct. 30 for the U.S. Northern Spring. Arrival by Nov. 30 for the Canadian grade. Loading between Oct. 1-31 for Australian grade. (Reporting by Karl Plume and Christine Stebbins in Chicago; Editing by Ken Wills)