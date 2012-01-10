TOKYO Jan 10 Japan's Ministry of
Agriculture is looking to buy a total of 139,239 tonnes of food
wheat from the United States in a weekly tender closing on
Thursday.
Japan offers tenders on the first three Tuesdays of every
month. It buys about five million tonnes of foreign wheat for
milling use annually, accounting for about 90 percent of its
domestic consumption.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
U.S. Western White 39,887
(protein maximum 10.5 pct)
Hard Red Winter 46,605
(protein minimum 11.5 pct)
Dark Northern Spring 52,747
(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Loading: March
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue)