TOKYO Jan 10 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture is looking to buy a total of 139,239 tonnes of food wheat from the United States in a weekly tender closing on Thursday.

Japan offers tenders on the first three Tuesdays of every month. It buys about five million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling use annually, accounting for about 90 percent of its domestic consumption.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY

U.S. Western White 39,887

(protein maximum 10.5 pct)

Hard Red Winter 46,605

(protein minimum 11.5 pct)

Dark Northern Spring 52,747

(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

Loading: March

Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Yuko Inoue)