UPDATE 5-South Korean prosecution again seeks arrest of Samsung chief
* Special prosecutor makes second warrant request for Jay Y. Lee
TOKYO, April 25 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture is looking to buy a total of 106,200 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and Canada in a weekly tender closing on Thursday.
Japan, the world's fifth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on bulk imports of food wheat to protect local farmers and shield domestic consumers from volatile prices in international markets.
Japan usually offers tenders on the first three Tuesdays of every month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
U.S. Western White 21,434
(protein maximum 10.5 pct)
Hard Red Winter 33,630
(protein minimum 11.5 pct)
*Dark Northern Spring 25,650
(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Canada Western Red Spring 25,486
(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
Loading: between May 21 and June 20
*Dark Northern Spring: Arrival by July 31
Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Special prosecutor makes second warrant request for Jay Y. Lee
BENGALURU, India, Feb 14 Foreign aircraft manufacturers offering to make combat jets in India will have to win approval from their governments, Indian Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said, in a measure aimed at ensuring projects are not affected due to policy flip-flops.
SEOUL, Feb 14 South Korea's Samsung Group said on Tuesday it never paid bribes to South Korean President Park Geun-hye or sought illicit favours from her, as a special prosecutor's office seeks to arrest the conglomerate's leader.