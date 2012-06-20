TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture is looking to buy a total of 108,505 tonnes of food wheat from the United States in its third weekly tender in June, closing on Thursday.

In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports to protect consumers from price volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand.

The ministry usually buys the same amount as announced via a weekly tender in the first three weeks of a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY

U.S. *Western White 44,079

(protein maximum 10.5 pct)

*Hard Red Winter 43,205

(protein minimum 11.5 pct)

**Dark Northern Spring 21,221

(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

* Loading between July 21 and Aug. 20: **Arrival by Sept. 30

Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)