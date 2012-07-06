British firm Bunzl reports higher-than-expected full-year profit
Feb 27 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in full-year profit continuing to benefit from its recent acquisitions.
TOKYO, July 6 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 60,175 tonnes of food wheat from Australia in a weekly tender which closed on Friday, the volume in line with its planned purchase.
The ministry usually offers tenders on the first three Tuesdays of every month, with results of each tender to be announced two days later.
Given Independence Day holiday in the United States on July 4, the ministry delayed the announcement of a weekly tender and its results by one day.
In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports to protect consumers from price volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
Australia Standard White 60,175
Loading: between Sept 1 and 30
Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Anand Basu)
Feb 27 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in full-year profit continuing to benefit from its recent acquisitions.
SEOUL, Feb 27 South Korean President Park Geun-hye told the Constitutional Court in a statement disclosed on Monday that she did not advance her own interests while in office as the court prepares to rule on whether to uphold her impeachment.
SEOUL, Feb 27 The board of an affiliate of South Korea's Lotte Group approved a land swap with the government on Monday that will enable authorities to deploy a controversial U.S. missile defence system, the defence ministry said.