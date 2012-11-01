TOKYO, Nov 1 Following are the aggregate results of wheat tenders in Japan for October and September. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, maintains a tight grip on bulk imports on the five main wheat types from its top suppliers to protect consumers from price volatility and maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. OCTOBER TENDERS Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 401,569 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in October via weekly tenders at a weighted average price of 32,889 yen ($410) per tonne. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 62,953 (protein maximum 10.5 pct) Hard Red Winter 78,687 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) Dark Northern Spring 98,154 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Sub total 239,794 Canada Western Red Spring 101,398 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Australia Standard White 60,377 Total 401,569 Shipments: Either loading in December or arrival by January SEPTEMBER TENDERS Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 338,550 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in September via weekly tenders at a weighted average price of 33,013 yen per tonne. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 48,320 (protein maximum 10.5 pct) Hard Red Winter 70,474 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) Dark Northern Spring 82,734 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Sub total 201,528 Canada Western Red Spring 77,577 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Australia Standard White 59,445 Total 338,550 Shipments: either loading in November or arrival by December Tenders: The agriculture ministry typically holds tenders in the first three weeks of each month, sending out invitations on Tuesdays and releasing the results on Thursdays. Tender dates can be subject to change depending on holidays. Source: Ministry of Agriculture ($1 = 79.9300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Prateek Chatterjee)