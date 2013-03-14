UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 130,533 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a weekly tender that closed on Thursday. Japan is the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, and the agriculture ministry keeps a tight grip on imports. Local production accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. The ministry buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling annually. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. *Western White 21,009 (protein maximum 10.5 pct) **Hard Red Winter 23,064 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) **Dark Northern Spring 20,940 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada *Western Red Spring 33,740 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Australia ***Standard White 31,780 Shipments: * loading between April 21 and May 20 **Arrival by June 30 *** Loading between May 1 and May 31 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources