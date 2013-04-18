TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 105,425 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on Thursday. Japan is the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, and the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most important grain after rice. Local production accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. The ministry buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling annually. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. *Western White 5,330 (protein maximum 10.5 pct) *Hard Red Winter 18,725 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) **Dark Northern Spring 24,330 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada *Western Red Spring 25,470 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Australia ***Standard White 31,570 Shipments: * Arrival by July 31 **Loading between May 21 and June 20 *** Loading between June 1 and June 30 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Anand Basu)