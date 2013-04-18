UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 105,425 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on Thursday. Japan is the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, and the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most important grain after rice. Local production accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. The ministry buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling annually. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. *Western White 5,330 (protein maximum 10.5 pct) *Hard Red Winter 18,725 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) **Dark Northern Spring 24,330 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada *Western Red Spring 25,470 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Australia ***Standard White 31,570 Shipments: * Arrival by July 31 **Loading between May 21 and June 20 *** Loading between June 1 and June 30 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources