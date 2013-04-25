TOKYO, April 25 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 95,621 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed on Thursday. Japan is the world's sixth-biggest importer of wheat, and the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most important grain after rice. Local production accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. The ministry buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling annually. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. *Western White 22,359 (protein maximum 10.5 pct) **Hard Red Winter 23,520 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) **Dark Northern Spring 19,942 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada *Western Red Spring 29,800 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Shipments: * Loading between May 21 and June 20 **Arrival by July 31 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)