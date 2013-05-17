UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, May 17 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 147,620 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement. Japan is the world's sixth-biggest importer of wheat, and the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most important staple after rice. Local production accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. The ministry buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling annually. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. *Western White 24,556 (protein maximum 10.5 pct) **Hard Red Winter 30,966 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) **Dark Northern Spring 29,200 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada *Western Red Spring 34,632 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Australia ***Standard White 28,266 Shipments: * Loading between June 21 and July 20 **Arrival by Aug. 31 ***Loading between July 1 and July 31 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources