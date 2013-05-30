UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, May 30 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 117,035 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed on Thursday, a ministry official said. The purchase fell short of an initial tender for 141,961 tonnes announced on Tuesday as the ministry cancelled an offer to buy U.S. western white wheat after a strain of genetically engineered wheat not approved for sale or consumption was found in the U.S. state of Oregon. Japan is the world's sixth-biggest importer of wheat, and the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple, after rice. Local production accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. The ministry buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling annually. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. *Hard Red Winter 20,415 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) *Dark Northern Spring 32,665 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada **Western Red Spring 24,735 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) *Western Red Spring 39,220 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Shipments: *Loading between June 12 and July 20 **Arrival by Aug 31 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources