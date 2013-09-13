TOKYO, Sept 13 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 113,572 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on Thursday, a ministry official said. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Hard Red Winter 19,295* (semi-hard) Dark Northern Spring 21,524** (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 22,203* (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Western Red Spring 25,200* (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Australia Standard White 25,350*** (West Australia) Shipments: * Arrival by Dec. 31 ** Loading between Oct. 21 and Nov. 20 *** Loading between Nov. 1-30 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)