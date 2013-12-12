UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, Dec 12 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 132,780 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on Thursday, a ministry official said. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. The ministry on Thursday sought to buy 27,108 tonnes of Canadian Western Red Spring food wheat in a tender that closes next Tuesday. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White* 10,220 Hard Red Winter* (semi-hard) 13,745 Dark Northern Spring* 22,802 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Dark Northern Spring* 32,145 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Australia Standard White** 30,138 (West Australia) Canada Western Red Spring*** 23,730 (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Shipments: *Arrival by March 31 **Loading between Jan. 16 and Feb. 15 ***Arrival by April 30 Source: Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources