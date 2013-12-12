TOKYO, Dec 12 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 132,780 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on Thursday, a ministry official said. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. The ministry on Thursday sought to buy 27,108 tonnes of Canadian Western Red Spring food wheat in a tender that closes next Tuesday. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White* 10,220 Hard Red Winter* (semi-hard) 13,745 Dark Northern Spring* 22,802 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Dark Northern Spring* 32,145 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Australia Standard White** 30,138 (West Australia) Canada Western Red Spring*** 23,730 (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Shipments: *Arrival by March 31 **Loading between Jan. 16 and Feb. 15 ***Arrival by April 30 Source: Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sunil Nair)