TOKYO, Dec 20 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 109,244 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States in a regular tender that closed late on Thursday. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 20,600* Hard Red Winter 29,290** (Semi-hard) Hard Red Winter 29,580** (Semi-hard) Dark Northern Spring 29,774* (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Shipments: *Loading between Jan. 16 and Feb. 15; **Arrival by March 31 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Paul Tait)