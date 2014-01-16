TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture continued its Canadian grain buying binge, taking a total of 55,263 tonnes of Western Red Spring wheat in a regular tender that closed on Thursday, an official said. Japan has been ramping up purchases from the North American producer after it produced a record wheat crop with protein levels lower than usual, making its prices attractive. Between April and December 2013, Japan farm ministry purchases of Western Red Spring were up 37 percent over the corresponding period a year earlier. Until recently, the ministry had typically bought 20,000 to 30,000 tonnes of the grain in weekly tenders. The world's sixth-biggest wheat importer also bought food quality wheat from the United States in the tender for milling grain, which is usually issued three times a month, putting its total at 105,019 tonnes for the week. Details (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Hard Red Winter* 20,795 (semi-hard) Dark Northern Spring* 28,961 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 27,793 (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Western Red Spring** 27,470 (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Shipments: *Loading between Feb. 21 and March 20; **Arrival by May 31; (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and James Topham; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)