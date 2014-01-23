UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, Jan 23 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 99,052 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States in a regular tender that closed late on Thursday. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 29,492* Hard Red Winter 20,100* Dark Northern Spring 24,960** (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Dark Northern Spring 24,500** (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Shipments: *Loading between Feb 21 and Mar 20 ** Arrival by Apr 30 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources