TOKYO, March 11 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture is seeking to buy a total of 126,814 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closes late on Thursday. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Hard Red Winter(semi hard) 25,925* Dark Northern Spring 29,130** (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 20,088*** (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Western Red Spring 19,296*** (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Australia Standard White(West Australia) 32,375**** Shipments: *Loading between April 21 and May 20 **Loading between May 21 and June 20 ***Arrival by Aug. 31 ****Loading between May 1 and May 31 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Michio Kohno; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)